SALISBURY – Field 7 ½ welcomes back Little League Challenger, an adaptive baseball program designed to provide individuals with physical and intellectual challenges the opportunity to participate in a Little League environment structured to their abilities.

With the goal of providing an opportunity for everyone to play, there are two divisions. Little League Challenger Division is for players ages 4-18, or up to age 22 if the individual is still enrolled in school. Senior League Challenger Division is for players age 15 and above, with no maximum age restriction.

“The relationships cultivated between players, buddies and families are part of what makes Challenger Little League a really special program,” said Wicomico County Recreation, Parks & Tourism Director Steve Miller. “We had a lot of great moments last year and I’m excited to continue to build upon those and make even more lasting memories this year.”

Players from Maryland District 8 (Wicomico, Worcester and Somerset counties) can register for this program. There is no fee to participate.

Opening Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 30. Games will typically be played on weekends April 30-June 5 at Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex’s Field 7 ½. An awards presentation for the players will take place on June 9 at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium prior to the Delmarva Shorebirds’ game against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

“Opening Day and the awards presentation at the Shorebirds really elevate the experience for these athletes,” said Miller. “We want everyone to have a great time and the community continues to rally and help us make that happen.”

The program is also looking for Buddies. Buddies are volunteers that protect the Challenger players and assist with batting, fielding and running the bases, but only as needed. High school students, Boy/Girl Scouts and other athletes make great buddies. Buddies should be at least 9 years of age.

Registration is open for both buddies and players now through April 4. Register online at www.WicomicoRecandParks.org or in person at the Wicomico Civic Center Box Office Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.. For more information, contact Steve Miller at 410-548-4900, ext. 106, or email smiller@wicomicocounty.org.