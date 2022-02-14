File Photo

OCEAN CITY – After a year’s hiatus, a boat show to benefit local youth will return to Ocean City this weekend.

The Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club will host its 39th annual Seaside Boat Show at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center Feb. 18-20. While the show was canceled last year in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Publicity Chair Charles Smith said organizers are eager to bring the event back to Ocean City.

“The goal is to raise money for all the programs that the Optimist Club supports during the year …,” he said. “Based on what other boat shows are experiencing, we expect a very good crowd this year.”

Held each year on Presidents Day weekend, the Seaside Boat Show attracts thousands of water and boating enthusiasts to view and purchase the newest and most popular boat models and water-related items. With more than 350 boats, 150 exhibitors and 50 boat dealers, it’s become one of the most popular boat shows on the east coast.

“Everybody who lives on the Eastern Shore lives within 75 miles of the ocean or the Chesapeake Bay, and many have boats,” Smith said. “There’s been two years of COVID, which has limited the number of boats available and the parts available, and now it’s starting to open up. We’ll be providing the latest in electronics and every other thing relating to boats and fishing. We hope to see lots of people.”

Organizers say visitors will have an opportunity to see an array of sport cruisers, sport fishing, performance and “super boats,” and browse marine electronics, trailers, canvas tops, motors, jewelry, art and fishing gear. Dealers and exhibitors will offer special show prices throughout the weekend, and financing and insurance companies will be on hand to facilitate boat purchases.

Smith added that one of the biggest attractions is the boat show’s door prizes. Each person who purchases an admission ticket has a chance to win a pontoon boat and motor, courtesy of North Bay Marina owners Scott and Mary McCurdy.

“They’ve been doing it for over 30 years, which is awesome,” he said. “The Optimist Club will also be selling 50/50 tickets for our scholarship fund, and at 5 o’clock on Sunday there will be a drawing for the boat and the 50/50 raffle.”

Smith noted that this year’s event will also feature speaking engagements, as well as a special visit from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

“Around 10 o’clock, the governor is coming to the boat show on Saturday and he’s going to use the Performing Arts Center and they are going to bless and anoint the addition to the convention center,” he said.

Dubbed “the boat show that works for kids,” proceeds raised from the annual event allows the Optimist Club to support local youth through contests, awards banquets, recreational and sports activities, scholarships and more. For example, the organization has donated a total of $150,000 to Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services and roughly $2.5 million in scholarships to Pocomoke, Snow Hill and Stephen Decatur high schools.

“I think we get a lot done in the community,” Smith said.

As the pandemic prevented the Optimist Club from holding its annual fundraiser last year, Smith encouraged everyone to come out to this year’s Seaside Boat Show. The event is held Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets will be available for purchase at the convention center, and admission is $10 for adults, $1 for kids and $15 for a weekend pass.

“We’ve put a ton of money back into the community and it’s by these folks coming and visiting that helps us provide these programs for the children,” he said. “We’re trying to make sure these kids can be all they can be.”

Smith noted the organization will celebrate its 50th anniversary later this year and encouraged anyone to join the Optimist Club. He noted applications will be available at the boat show.

For more information on the Seaside Boat Show, visit ocboatshow.com. For more information on the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club, visit ocberlinoptimistclub.org.