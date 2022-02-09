Artists Jiyeong Yun and Jim Harrison have work displayed at the Berlin library.

BERLIN– Dozens of pieces of student artwork are now on display at the Worcester County Arts Council.

Throughout February, 27 pieces of student artwork are on display at the Worcester County Arts Council gallery in Berlin.

“It’s such a wonderful opportunity for the students to be able to express themselves and have their work exhibited in the gallery,” said Anna Mullis, executive director of the Worcester County Arts Council.

Though the student show has been held in the past, it was canceled last year due to COVID-19. Organizers were thrilled to be able to bring it back this year. Students from Stephen Decatur High School, Snow Hill High School, Pocomoke High School and Worcester Preparatory School have submitted paintings, drawings and mixed media pieces that are now on display in the gallery. While they’ll be judged by Gloria Richards, an artist and retired art teacher, the public can vote for a “People’s Choice Award” winner until Feb. 11.

“This is a great time of year for people to come out and enjoy art,” Mullis said.

Mullis said the show was a great opportunity for local teenagers to showcase their artist talents. She added that due to the generosity of the Ocean City/Berlin Optimist Club, $1,300 in prizes would be awarded through the competition. Mullis is hopeful the show will feature local talent and also illustrate the importance of art in education.

“It’s important to not only give the students the opportunity to express themselves but also showcase the importance of art education in schools and show the dedication of the art teachers who inspire students to be creative,” Mullis said.

The Worcester County Arts Council is also promoting its ongoing show at the library in Berlin. Two artists—Jiyeong Yun and Jim Harrison—are currently featured in the second-floor gallery. Yun, who lives in Ocean Pines, describes herself as a “sound of nature” artist because she visualizes the soundscape generated by nature. Her work aims to inspire serenity. Among her pieces is a self-portrait of her painting from her childhood.

“I want to say to visiting children ‘you can do it,’” she said.

Harrison, who lives in Ocean City, says his work, which is primarily abstract, is something a bit different for the area.

“It’s not your usual beachscape,” he said.

He’s excited to have his paintings on display in the gallery, as it’s large enough to house a variety of pieces for the public to see.

“I’d just like to get some exposure,” he said.

The artwork in the library gallery, which can be purchased, will be on display until April 11.