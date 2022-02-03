Coins Pub
410-289-3100
28th St. Plaza
On Coastal Hwy.
Tuesdays: Trivia
Cork Bar
Saturday, Feb. 5: DJ Wax
Sunday, Feb. 6: Mercury Agenda
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
37314 Lighthouse Rd.,
Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE
Friday, Feb. 4:
Opposite Directions
Tuesday, Feb. 8:
Taylor Knox
Wednesday, Feb. 9:
Jack Bannon
Crawl Street Tavern
443-373-2756
Wicomico St.
Downtown O.C.
Friday, Feb. 4:
The Bills
Saturday, Feb. 5:
Quartermen Duo,
Deviation By Design
Sunday, Feb. 6:
Karaoke with Jeremy
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. In The Bay
Friday, Feb. 4:
DJ Robcee
Saturday, Feb. 5:
DJ Groove
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Rd., West O.C.
Fridays:
DJ Billy T
Saturday, Feb. 5:
Side Project, DJ Jeremy
Sunday, Feb. 6:
Opposite Directions
Thursdays:
DJ Billy T
Ocean Club
410-524-3535
10100 Coastal Hwy.
In The Clarion Hotel
Friday & Saturday, Feb. 4 & 5:
First Class
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Fridays:
Beats By Styler
Saturday, Feb. 5: The Dunehounds
Sundays:
Beats By Styler
Mondays:
Beats By Styler
Tuesdays:
Beats By Wax
Wednesdays:
Beats By Styler
Thursdays:
Beats By Wax
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Feb. 4:
Abby Lee Duo, DJ Cruz
Saturday, Feb. 5:
High Five Swan Dive Trio, Element K
DJ Bobby O, DJ Cruz
Thursday, Feb. 10:
Full Circle Duo, DJ Cruz