BERLIN– Residents could soon be playing ping pong at Burbage Park.

Tony Weeg of We Heart Berlin met with town officials this week to review the nonprofit’s plans to install two ping pong tables at Burbage Park on William Street. Weeg said a few minor steps stand between the project and completion.

“The meeting went great,” Weeg said. “They gave us the pathway to completion.”

Weeg created the nonprofit We Heart Berlin last year to focus on expanding recreational opportunities in Berlin. Last spring, he shared concept plans for ping pong tables at Burbage Park, the often overlooked green space in front of the town’s power plant. After successful fundraisers throughout 2021, We Heart Berlin purchased the ping pong tables in November. They’re in storage at one of the town’s facilities as We Heart Berlin finalizes plans for installation.

Mayor Zack Tyndall, who joined town department heads, parks commission members and Councilmen Troy Purnell and Jay Knerr in Wednesday’s meeting, said installation wasn’t far off. He said We Heart Berlin needed to have a site plan drawn and submitted and stormwater impacts reviewed. Meanwhile, the town’s attorney is drafting a memorandum of understanding between the town and We Heart Berlin for the project.

“We just have to dot our i’s and cross our t’s,” Weeg said. “I want to be playing ping pong within 60 days.”

Tyndall said he didn’t see any reason the project couldn’t be completed in the coming months. He’s looking forward to seeing something happen at an underutilized piece of property.

“I think it can really be a nice asset for the town,” he said.