Things I Like – February 4, 2022

by

Avoiding weekends at ski resorts

Getting hooked on a new show

A snow-covered Main Street in Berlin

Worcester Preparatory School Virtual Tour

Views from atop a mountain

The Bengals’ playoff run

Lunar New Year celebrations

Good road trip kids

Stocked grocery store shelves

When volunteering is fun

A crowd of kids sledding

All the close playoff games this year

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.