Maureen Elaine Canale

OCEAN CITY — Maureen Elaine Canale, 63, peacefully passed away on Jan. 26, 2022 surrounded by her children.

Maureen was born on Sept. 23, 1958 to Beatrice and Richard Miller in New Jersey. Maureen moved to Newark, Del. where she enjoyed watching the Blue Hens. In 1996 Maureen and her three children moved to Ocean City, practicing real estate for Moore, Warfield and Glick followed by Coldwell Banker. In 2014, Maureen joined the Taphouse hospitality team.

Maureen will be remembered as a mom to many, always there to listen, and give advice. She had a great love for people, gardening, music, New York, the New York Yankees, Bruce Springsteen, coffee, and, of course, her home state of New Jersey.

Maureen was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her three children, Christopher, Dominic and Francesca, and her grandchildren, Brooklyn, Robert, Skyler and Silas.

A celebration of her wonderful life will be held at a later date.

Renée Lauer Greene

OCEAN CITY — Renée Lauer Greene, age 73, died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at her home in Ocean City, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Milford, Del., she was the daughter of the late Winthrop Bellamy Lauer and Edna Peters Lauer, both of Ocean City. She was preceded in death by her loving and faithful husband, Edward Russell Greene III in 2021.

She is survived by her daughters, Gretchen Greene Hancock and her husband Chad E. Hancock and Stacie Greene Brown and her husband

Christopher Brown, all of Ocean City.

There are four granddaughters, Emma Renée Hancock and her fiancé Stephen Bontempo, Sarah Hancock, Josephine Palmer, Elizabeth Palmer, and their father Christopher Palmer. She also has two step-grandsons, Matthew Brown and PFC Justin Brown.

She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Susan Lauer. She was preceded in death by her brother, Teddy Lauer.

She was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, Class of 1966, and The Jefferson School of Business in 1968. Renée was a member of Atlantic United Methodist Church in Ocean City and served on the church’s Altar Guild for many years.

Renée loved the outdoors. She was an excellent fisherman, loved swimming in the ocean, and walking the beaches of Ocean City, Hog Island, Va. and Assateague Island.

Renée is well known for her talent with needlework. For over 40 years she designed Ocean City cross stitch patterns known as Greeneframes for Salty Yarns on 8th Street and the Boardwalk.

Services were held. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Atlantic United Methodist Church 105 4th St Ocean City, Md. 21842 or to Coastal Hospice P.O. Box 1733 Salisbury, Md. 21802. Letters of condolences can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Will Bishop

POCOMOKE — Will Bishop, 40, of Pocomoke, passed away on Jan. 10, 2022.

Will A. Bishop was born on Nov. 24, 1981 in Salisbury. He was the son of Sandra M. Bishop and the son of Harry C. Bishop Jr. He is survived by his sister, Lisa M. Butler, and his brother-in-law, Terry Butler, nephew Stevie Orth and niece Elizabeth M. Butler.

He was very patient and very compassionate to his family and his friends. He enjoyed his computer and his friends on Facebook. He will be awesomely missed.

There will be a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Md. 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.

Evelyn Patricia McLaughlin

OCEAN CITY — Evelyn Patricia McLaughlin of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., known as Pat, passed peacefully at home on Jan.28, 2022, surrounded by family and devoted caregiver Maureen Claudia Thompson, in Ocean City at age 93.

Born to the late Marcellus Eugene Wade Jr. and Evelyn Welsh Wade in Buck Lodge, Montgomery County Maryland on Jan. 14, 1929, she was “Sweet Petunia,” the treasured youngest of six children.

She graduated from Georgetown Visitation in Washington DC and began her career at the National Institutes of Health, where she met the love of her life and future husband, Robert B. McLaughlin, whom she wedded in 1951.

Pat was an avid sports person, excelling in basketball in her youth, a league champion bowler in Madison, TN, and a lifetime golfer, which she played well into her 80’s. She also enjoyed needlepoint and sewing, adorning her homes with her work. After raising four children in Nashville, Tenn. and Wilmington, Del., where she worked in the insurance business, in 1984, Robert retired from DuPont and they made Fort Myers Beach their home, enjoying the beauty of the sea and developing many lifelong friends among their fellow residents at Shamron Beach Condominium. One could often find her engaged in one of her favorite past-times, shell collecting. She was a member of the Shadow Wood Country Club women’s golf league and enjoyed regular nights out with her girlfriends attending the performing arts at the Barbara Mann Theater.

Summer months were spent in Ocean City surrounded by extended family and enjoying the beauty of Assawoman Bay, regularly hosting traditional crab feasts with the family’s own harvest and actively participating in the Bridgepoint community.

A devout Catholic, Pat attended the Church of the Ascension in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. and St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Ocean City.

She was preceded in her death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Robert. She is survived by four children, Richard Kevin McLaughlin of Avondale, Pa., John David McLaughlin of Juno Beach, Fla., Robert Wade McLaughlin of Bangkok, Thailand, and Mary Anne (Jack) Sculley of Hockessin, Del.; grandchildren USN CDR Robert Francis (Jennifer) O’Donnell MD of Suffolk, Va. and Wade Richard McLaughlin of Los Angeles, Calif.; and great grandchildren Caroline Elizabeth, Audrey Evelyn, Matthew Robert, and Tyler Joseph O’Donnell. Also surviving is her brother-in-law, Alan Tracy McLaughlin of Fairfax, Va., sisters-in-law Annette Hofmann McLaughlin of Ocean City and Dr. Gabriel McLaughlin of McLean, Va.; four nieces; three grandnieces; and cousins USN Capt. (ret) Tom (Sharon) DeBeck MD of Wilmington, N.C. and Chuck (Chris) Wade of Frederick, Md.

A viewing will be held at Burbage Funeral Home on Feb. 4 from 3 to 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Luke’s Church in Ocean City on Feb. 5 at 1p.m. followed by a graveside ceremony at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Fort Myers, Fla. where she will join her beloved husband Robert in eternity.

Judith Maureen Jones

BERLIN — Judith Maureen Jones, age 75, died on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.’

Born in Washington DC, she was the daughter of the late James and Louise (Barriere) Downs. She is survived by her sons, Craig Jones and his wife Kristine of Mashpee, Mass. and Charles Jones and his wife Kira of Albuquerque, N.M. and special niece Pamela Miller and her husband Chuck of Pittsburgh, Pa. There are four grandchildren, Emma, Abagail, Caleb and Jonathan Jones.

Mrs. Jones earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland, and had worked as a contract officer for the Department of Defense for 15 years before moving over to NASA in Greenbelt. In 2000, she moved to Ocean Pines and transferred her job to the Wallops Island facility before retiring in 2003. She began her “retirement job” with Ocean Pines Library shortly after that which became her second family. She loved to bake, and throw parties for her fellow employees. She very much loved her job, and her library family.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev Joseph Kennedy will officiate. A donation in her memory may be made to Friends of the Ocean Pines Library, 11102 Cathell Rd, Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com