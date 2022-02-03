BERLIN – The following represents a collection of press releases about local students.
- James Madison University’s Dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester included Caroline Pasquariello of Berlin, who is majoring in marketing, and Corinne Krasner of Berlin, who is majoring in musical theatre.
- Laila Mirza of Berlin has earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering with High Honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. She also made the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
- Hannah Burke of Ocean City has been recognized for outstanding achievement by being named to the McDaniel College Fall 2021 Dean’s List with High Honors.
- The following area students were awarded Dean’s List honors for academic achievement during the fall 2021 semester at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, the National Public Honors College. Earning a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or better on 12 or more graded credits were Katie Dennis of Ocean City and Erin Hurley of Berlin
- Regan Bunting of Snow Hill was named to the Muhlenberg College Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher.
- The following local students have earned degrees from University of Maryland Global Campus in fall 2021: Keri Payne, Bachelor of Science, Social Science (Berlin); Emily Trimble, Bachelor of Science, Psychology (Berlin); and Owen Hanratty, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration (Selbyville);
- Gavin Hentschel of Berlin is among the more than 1,300 cadets and students recognized at The Citadel for their academic achievements during the fall 2021 semester.
- The following area students have been named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester: John Keller of Selbyville, Kennedy Butch of Selbyville, Michael Payan of Selbyville, Hunter King of Fenwick Island, Isabella Osias of Bethany Beach, George Ward of Bethany Beach, Yan Wu of Selbyville, Carly Collins of Bethany Beach, Emily Tharby of Selbyville, Brigid Morrissey of Selbyville, Jewel Yanek of Selbyville, Kelhan Bailey of Bethany Beach, Bailey Singer of Selbyville, Anna Grace Farnum of Selbyville, Bethany Pasmore of Bethany Beach, Ana Calles Zamora of Selbyville, Maria Ziethen of Selbyville, Madison Johnson of Selbyville, Claire Singer of Selbyville, Peyton Koch of Selbyville, Thomas Harris of Selbyville, Sydney Dovi of South Bethany, Logan Snapp of Selbyville, Erika Hallam of Selbyville, Jessica Janney of Ocean City, Fallon Vande Poele of South Bethany, Alexandra Gorsuch of Selbyville, Alexandra Hall of Selbyville, Bethany Snapp of Selbyville and Zachary Lingenfelter of Selbyville.
- Tara Fischer was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for the fall semester 2021. A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the dean’s list with academic records of 3.5 or above.
- More than 1,920 students have been named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Kutztown University, including Page Athey of Selbyville.
- Alexander Jett of Ocean City qualified for the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Belmont University.
- Tanner Leonard, of Berlin, graduated from Hood College in January with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration.
- Erin Trask of Berlin was named to the College of the Holy Cross Fall 2021 Dean’s List. A member of the Class of 2024, Trask is majoring in History/Spanish. Trask was among more than 1,375 students named to the Dean’s List.
- Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year including Hebron’s Cheyenne Katz, 2022, Education.
- Chadwick Fischer, a Nichols College student from Berlin, achieved Dean’s List status for the fall 2021 semester at Nichols College, which ended in December.
- Nearly 2,500 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester including Katherine Mitchell, a Marine Science major of Berlin, and Lily Timmons, a Biology major of Ocean Pines.
- Nearly 1,000 students were named to the President’s List at Coastal Carolina University for the Fall 2021 semester, including Sophia Edens, a English major from Berlin.
- Gabrielle Izzett of Berlin is one of 428 students at Shenandoah University who made the President’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. Students who achieved this prestigious academic recognition attained a grade point average of at least 3.90.
- Shenandoah University honored the 1,024 students who made the Fall 2021 Dean’s List including Gabrielle Izzett of Berlin and Julianna Fohner of Ocean City.
- Grace Watson, a freshman Biblical Counseling major from Berlin, was among approximately 660 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2021 President’s List.
- Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the nearly than 2,300 students who were named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List including Emily Gottfried, from Berlin, a(n) PTE*Early Child(PK-4)/DHH major.
- Kai McGovern, Forestry major, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Vermont. McGovern from Berlin is in the Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources.
- The following local students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall term at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC. Recognized were Kathleen Arbin of Ocean City, Erin Bilenki of Berlin, John Dembeck of Ocean City, Rachel Dypsky of Ocean City, Jennifer Hardester of Ocean City, Allison Hunter of Berlin, Steven Lentz of Ocean City, Sibel Lorentz of Ocean City, Steven Pacobit of Ocean City, Keri Payne of Berlin, Megan Runyon of Berlin, Edith Sipos of Ocean City, Nina Tomaselli of Ocean Pines and Emily Trimble of Berlin.