BERLIN – A local nonprofit is now working with Salisbury University’s BEACON program to collect data related to a Berlin skate park.

We Heart Berlin, the nonprofit focused on expanding recreational opportunities in town, engaged with BEACON (Business Economic and Community Outreach Network) last week. BEACON will look at similar projects and develop costs and a timeline that will be used by We Heart Berlin as it explores skate park funding opportunities.

“This is step one,” said Tony Weeg, founder and president of We Heart Berlin.

Though We Heart Berlin organized the revitalization of the basketball courts at Henry Park last year and is working toward installing ping pong tables at Burbage Park this year, the nonprofit’s long-term goal has been and continues to be bringing a bike and skate park to Berlin. Weeg said the nonprofit’s board members spoke to representatives of BEACON and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore last week to talk about funding opportunities that could be available once the nonprofit has some data to present.

“It was very serendipitous that all this happened at the same time,” Weeg said.

BEACON, who the nonprofit has engaged with at a cost of a little more than $7,700, will spend the coming weeks reviewing projects similar to the one Berlin is pursuing. The organization will review anticipated construction costs, develop a timeline, and consider expected usage and community impacts, as well as funding sources. Weeg said the work should be complete by April so We Heart Berlin can pursue funding through the invitation-only program administered by the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore.

“It’s amazing,” Weeg said of the opportunity to work with the Community Foundation to identify funding possibilities.

Weeg said that while BEACON would look at several potential locations, We Heart Berlin board members were hoping the skate park would be located at Henry Park. He said Heron Park was more of a passive use nature park while Stephen Decatur Park was for young children and tennis players. Henry Park, with its highway location and popular basketball courts, is already an active sports park and has a field that could accommodate skateboarding infrastructure.

“If we keep them all on brand it makes sense,” Weeg said of the town’s parks.

Weeg said We Heart Berlin members were excited about the momentum the skate park now has and are grateful for all of the community support the nonprofit has received.

“The dollars are appreciated and we’re spending them wisely,” Weeg said.