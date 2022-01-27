The ) student Kiwanis Clubs in Worcester County schools. On January 24th, 2022, a check for $500 was presented at Berlin Intermediate School (BIS). Pictured left to right are BIS Principal Ryan Cowder, longtime BIS teacher and advisor for the Builders Club Jane Slotter, Kiwanis Club of OP-OC President Tim Lund and Kiwanis Club of OP-OC Advisor to the BIS Builders Club Doreen O’Connor. The check is used by the club for their programs during the school year allowing the students to complete projects in support of the community. Builders Club where “Members develop self-awareness as they discover their passion to serve, their desire to lead and their ability to engage and collaborate with others. Service to school and community become a way of life!” Students learn skills from a young age. In Worcester County, students have Kiwanis sponsored clubs available to them from elementary school through high school.