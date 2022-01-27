New Fees Proposed To Bolster Berlin Water, Sewer Reserves BERLIN – Berlin residents could soon be seeing a new charge on their water and sewer bills. The town’s elected officials this week talked about a recommendation to implement a new charge on both water and sewer bills to help the town build a capital reserve. The charges were recommended by Jean Holloway of the… Read More »

AGH Announces New Behavioral Health Crisis Center BERLIN – A new behavioral health crisis center at Atlantic General Hospital is expected to better serve community members with acute mental health illness and substance use disorders. On Wednesday, Atlantic General Hospital (AGH) and its partnering agencies announced the opening of Worcester County's first walk-in Behavioral Health Crisis Center. Beginning Jan. 31, the center…

Pines Budget Proposes $71 Assessment Decrease OCEAN PINES – The association's proposed budget for the coming fiscal year will advance to a town hall meeting following last week's board review. Last week, the Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors held a meeting to review the preliminary proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-2023. General Manager John Viola noted the budget came with…