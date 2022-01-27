General Levin Winder Chapter of the DAR Present Award

The General Levin Winder Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), presented the Award of Excellence in Historic Preservation to Jeannie and Brittany Mariner.  The Mariner's have restored the Showell-Mariner House, in keeping with the style of the 1858-59 era. The home is a show-piece with antiques, an interesting setting for the Windmill Creek Winery and Vineyard.  Jennie Mariner gave a presentation to the chapter about the history and restoration of the home.