The Pine’eer Craft Club of Ocean Pines Announced January Crafter of the Month

The Pine'eer Craft Club of Ocean Pines has announced Barbara Stilwell as the January Crafter of the Month. Her latest creations are rectangular granny square afghans with interesting color combinations. Barbara also enjoys making different types of jewelry – the usual earrings, bracelets, and anklets. Recently she has started making mask holders and eyeglass holders in a wide variety of styles and colors. View Barbara's crafts at the Ocean Pine'eer Craft shop in White Horse Park, 239 Ocean Parkway in Ocean Pines. The shop is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.