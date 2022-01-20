Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce Recognizes 2021 Nonprofit of the Year

Community DThe Grace Center for Maternal and Women’s Health in Berlin was recognized by the Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce as the Nonprofit of the Year for 2021.  The recognition took place as part of the Chamber’s annual awards banquet held on November 10th at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club.  Pictured are   Kerrie Bunting, Executive Director of the Chamber, Senator Mary Beth Carozza as well as Geoff Failla and Lauren Nagy representing the Grace Center.