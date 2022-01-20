Indian River High School Cross Country Team Receives Contribution

Community CRace Directors Rick Hundley and Ernie Felici, of Focus Multisports, best known for the Bethany Beach First Responders Sports Weekend, Coastal Delaware Running Festival, Coastal Resorts Golf Classic, Surfin Snowman Valentine’s Day Weekend Love Run/Walk, Justin’s Beach House 5k, July 4th Holiday Firecracker Run, Dewey Beach Buddy Run, Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot, and other entrepreneurial ventures, recently made a contribution of $3,500 to the Indian River High School Cross Country Team, after successful Bethany Beach Sports Weekend, Bethany-Fenwick Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot, and the Coastal Delaware Running Festival events.   Pictured are members of the Indian River High School cross country team.