Fireworks To Return To Northside Park This Summer OCEAN CITY – Despite some potential local pushback, resort officials this week voted to bring weekly fireworks shows back to Northside Park. Last summer, elaborate synchronized drone shows replaced fireworks shows at Northside Park during the weekly Sundaes in the Park event. Based on a recommendation from the Ocean City Tourism Commission last week, Tourism…

McGean Formally Announced As Resort's New City Manager OCEAN CITY – With little ceremony or fanfare, long-time City Engineer Terry McGean was formally announced as city manager on Tuesday and will replace sitting City Manager Doug Miller, who announced his resignation late last month. For the last week or so, it has been reported McGean would be tapped as the new city manager,…

OC Council Votes To Move Sunfest To Oct. 20-23 OCEAN CITY – Sunfest this year will be moved back to the third week in October to accommodate other special events stacked up in September, resort officials decided this week. During a Tourism Commission meeting last week, members discussed the fall special events calendar with multiple significant events stacked up in mid- to late-September. Out…