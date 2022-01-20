SALISBURY – Officials say revisions to the school calendar will account for recent closures.

Last week, the Wicomico County Board of Education voted unanimously to revise the school calendar for the 2021-2022 academic year. Assistant Superintendent Kim Miles said the changes will allow the school system to make up for inclement weather closures on Jan. 3, 4, 5 and 7.

“We are requesting consideration for approval for this revised calendar,” she told board members. “We do have a requirement in state regulations for 180 days of instruction for students, and this allows us to meet that requirement.”

Miles noted students would now be in school on two designated makeup days listed in the school calendar, April 14 and June 15. Students will also have a full day of instruction on Jan. 31 – which had previously been scheduled as a staff professional day – and June 16, which will now be the last day of the school year.

“Our current approved calendar has three days built in for inclement weather makeup days,” she said. “One of those has already passed. That was in December.”

All four makeup days, Miles said, will be scheduled as early dismissal days.

“Again, there are four days that have to be rescheduled,” she said. “Those would include April 14, June 15 – built into the calendar as inclement weather days – January 31 and June 16.”

With no further questions, a motion to approve the revised school calendar passed unanimously. Calendar revisions can be viewed on the school system’s website, www.wcboe.org.

“To bring it all into focus, there will be three months where there will be changes,” Miles said.