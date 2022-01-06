BERLIN – A longtime Stephen Decatur Middle School teacher known for inspiring countless young musicians is being mourned this week.

County officials on Wednesday announced the death of Peter Mundrick, the band director at Stephen Decatur Middle. Mundrick had been a dedicated member of the school’s faculty for more than two decades.

“Today, we mourn an incredible loss in our school community,” Principal Lynne Barton said. “The unexpected passing of Peter ‘Pete’ Mundrick has devastated us all. Mr. Mundrick has been a guiding light for our band program, and he has left a lasting imprint on so many students both currently in our school and those who have carried his lessons along with them as they progressed into their futures.”

Barton said the school was doing its best to help students during a difficult time.

“Our school will continue to feel the impact of this loss for a long while,” she said. “Our main focus right now is to help our students and staff cope with this loss, assisting his family in any way we are able, and remembering Mr. Mundrick as our band director and educator, who was well-loved for his dedication to his students – both past and present — at Stephen Decatur Middle School.”

Mundrick, who established the school’s jazz band and marching band, was hired by Worcester County Public Schools in 1998. As Stephen Decatur Middle’s band instructor he instilled a love of music in so many over the years.

“Pete Mundrick inspired so many students in their desire to study music, to make music, to enjoy music,” said Gwen Lehman, a retired Stephen Decatur High School teacher. “As an educator, he cared deeply about his kids. They felt it in their hearts and knew it to be true.”

Mundrick, known for his interest in technology, also played a key role in producing the school system’s Teacher of the Year (TOY) video for many years. Barbara Witherow, the school system’s retired coordinator of public relations and special programs, recalled his dedication to the annual project.

“Because of his love for technology and our Teacher of the Year program, Pete would produce our TOY video which was featured at the annual banquet,” Witherow said. “I was always impressed at how he pushed himself to make it better each year. Like when the State Department of Education added a rotating 3D emblem to their TOY video, Pete was inspired and determined to do the same. And he learned how! I’ll never forget his smile when he showed it to me for the first time.”

She added that he had a way of putting the educators being featured at ease.

“Sometimes Teacher of the Year candidates started off nervous,” Witherow said. “Pete always made them feel comfortable. By the time a teacher was done, everyone was laughing.”

Former student Bill Todd said Mundrick, who let him and his friends practice in the band room after school, helped many develop a passion for music.

“Mr. Mundrick gave me an opportunity to become the musician I am today,” he said. “I didn’t read music, I just played the guitar the way I wanted to play. He never tried to make me change what I was doing, he just encouraged me to be me. I’ll always remember that. There’s a few of us that came through his class that have been playing since then and made a living off of music. I think we all owe Mr. Mundrick a debt of gratitude for that.”

Worcester County Commissioner Chip Bertino said he and his wife were saddened to learn of Mundrick’s passing.

“He taught our children and he was a gifted educator who had the best interests of students as a priority,” Bertino wrote on Facebook. “He will be missed.”

Former student Nick French also shared fond memories of Mundrick.

“He was one of my top teachers throughout my grade school years; always pushing me to my full potential,” French wrote on Facebook. “He always made sure I was working and practicing my craft to the best of my ability. He has inspired me, as he has so many others. He cared so much for music and his pupils that cared for their own craft themselves.”

Superintendent Lou Taylor said officials were deeply saddened to learn of Mundrick’s passing but would do what they could for his family and students.

“It’s always painful when we experience a loss in our school system community, and we will support Mr. Mundrick’s family and the students and staff at SDMS however we are able through this time of mourning,” he said.

In 2016, Mundrick was recognized as one of seven teachers who earned recognition through the Maryland Music Educators Association Awards for Excellence. The teachers honored “devote their professional lives to educating the whole child, ensuring that students have a strong and complete music education,” according to the award announcement.