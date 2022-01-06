Worcester Preparatory Lower School put on a stunning Winter Program for their families to see last month. Talented Lower School music teacher Joanie Brittingham wrote, directed and choreographed the program, encompassing 200 singing and dancing students. Above, the fifth grade is pictured in their last lower school performance. Front row, from left, are Ella Conev, Artemiy Klimins, Drew Bergey, Sam Hafeli, Liam McAllister, Soren Poulsen, Samko Poffenberger, Sophia Nguyen, Remy Leverage-Frye and Emily Hafeli; second row, Kristi Carr, Zane Freih, Ted Timmons, Brax Giardina, John Parker, Abby Ferguson, Madison Andrews, Kylee Hutton, Caroline Burbage and Ella Tull; and, back, Brock Hidell, Colin Hastings, Reed Grinestaff, Elle Wilsey, Sophia Mealy, Kaylin Zervakos, Londyn Davy, Hannah Coyle, Vivian Spraul, Emerson Bofinger, Jack Jarvis, Elliot Mason and Emery Hammond.X

Below left, are kindergarteners Henry Hudson, Thomas Cason, Sloane Gudelsky, Carly McCallum and Elizabeth Stanevich. Below right, are third graders, front, Paige Asbill, Madelyn Bobenko, Rodolphe Crevecoeur and Dax Phillips, back, Matthew Evangelistaand Rawnak Brar.

Below, first grade angels pictured include Grace Hornung, Landon Moreland, Aryan Verma, Zia Salem Emma Abbott, Connor McCallum, Ben Evangelista, Stella Correa, Michael Bouzaglo, Hristina Gjoni and Ethan Arnold. Bottom right are, front, Evelyn Smith, Nora Rafinski Carter Harrison, and, bacl, Ramaiya Boopathi, Cole Bergey, Arian Zheng, Jude Waked, Piper Coyle and Isabella Labin.