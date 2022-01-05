BERLIN – Reactions were mixed following Berlin’s last-minute cancellation of New Year’s Eve events.

Though plans were still on early in the week, late Thursday afternoon the town announced that both New Year’s Eve events, the family celebration at 6 p.m. and the adult celebration at 10 p.m., were canceled because of rising COVID-19 cases. While some applauded the news, others criticized the fact that the decision came just one day before the event.

Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director, said Thursday morning officials found out several vendors wouldn’t be able to attend.

“There were several staff members that were ill, and all the vendors were ill,” she said. “It’s difficult to have an event when there’s no staff to work the event.”

Mayor Zack Tyndall shared news of the cancellation on Thursday in a Facebook post that cited rising COVID-19 cases and vendor cancellations as the cause. The post went on to encourage people to support the bars and restaurants that would be open. Those who commented on Facebook were quick to point out that though the town had canceled the outdoor events, it was encouraging people to gather inside. Paul Suplee, owner of Boxcar on Main, said he felt bad for his fellow merchants because the decision was made just the day before the event.

“Too late to cancel entertainment, too late to send food back,” he wrote on Facebook.

Bryan Brushmiller of Burley Oak Brewing Co. used the town’s cancellation post to invite people to the brewery and The Globe, as they stayed open New Year’s Eve regardless of the town’s elimination of the ball drop.

The Atlantic Hotel also stayed open but saw the effect of the town’s last-minute change in plans.

“It was disappointing but we understand that it couldn’t be helped,” the hotel’s Laura Stearns said. “It was not busy as we lost more than half of our reservations for both the restaurant and hotel.”

In a statement Friday, Tyndall said the decision to cancel the events had been made after discussions with elected officials and town staff.

“On Monday, December 27th, the Town decided to continue with the New Year’s Eve activities as planned,” He said. “However, within 48 hours of the Town’s decision to continue with the activities, Worcester County’s COVID-19 positivity rate jumped from 14.84% to 21.6%. In addition to the spike in COVID-19 cases locally, the Town was informed by multiple vendors that they would be unable to attend due to their staff being ill or testing positive for COVID-19. Efforts were made to try and find replacement vendors but were unsuccessful. The surge of COVID-19 cases locally and vendor cancellations led the Town of Berlin to make the difficult decision to cancel all town sponsored New Year’s Eve events.”

The statement also said the prior day’s post regarding businesses that would be open was meant to support local merchants.

“This decision was also made to show support of the business community, who have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years,” the statement said. “In sync with other local, state, and federal recommendations, the Town of Berlin is in no way promoting community members to congregate indoors. Many businesses in town offer carry out, delivery, or outside dining options.”