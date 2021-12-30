BERLIN – Efforts to bring a mural depicting the Rev. Dr. Charles Albert Tindley to downtown Berlin are still underway.

Though the Berlin Historic District Commission (HDC) voiced concerns with plans for a mural honoring Tindley this fall, members of the Beach to Bay Heritage Area are still hoping to come up with a concept that works for the town.

“The project is not dead we just need to regroup,” said Lisa Challenger, Beach to Bay’s executive director.

In October, members of the HDC in Berlin expressed concern regarding plans for a mural of Tindley, the gospel music icon born in Berlin, on the Parker building on William Street. They said they were worried about maintaining the town’s historic appearance and some suggested a statue as a better way to honor Tindley.

Challenger said this week that Beach to Bay and interested citizens still wanted to see Tindley recognized with a mural. And while the owner of the William Street location proposed in October has withdrawn his offer of space for the mural, Challenger said another building was now being considered.

“We are now looking at another building and we have some draft designs but none of that is set in stone,” she said.

Members of the Beach to Bay Heritage Area as well as community representatives will meet Jan. 12 at Berlin Town Hall to talk about the project. Challenger said members of the public were welcome to attend the 10 a.m. meeting as well.

“We’d love to hear from as many people as possible,” she said.

According to Challenger, Beach to Bay Heritage Area received a grant this summer from the Rural Maryland Council to support some African American tourism projects. She said one component of that was a mural, and because there was already discussion locally about honoring Tindley he seemed the obvious person to feature.

“We wanted to pay homage to him,” she said.

Challenger added that murals, in addition to serving as a way to showcase artwork, were also proving to be a valuable economic development tool. She’s hopeful that the project will be able to move forward in Berlin.

“We’ve got a bunch of people that are really interested in seeing this happen,” she said.