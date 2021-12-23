SALISBURY – A discussion on recommended changes to the county’s charter highlighted a council meeting this week.

On Tuesday, members of the Charter Review Committee (CRC) came before the Wicomico County Council to present 24 recommended charter changes for the council’s consideration. Chair Mike Dunn said the recommendations addressed some of the perceived charter issues that have plagued council members and executive staff in recent years.

“Our goal was to look at this charter and try to figure out a way for it to be a vehicle to provide the potential for as much good governance as possible …” he said. “We realize the things we present are things that the county council or county executive’s office might not agree with.”

Dunn noted that the first topic for the committee’s consideration was the county executive form of government.

“There was a unanimous vote to recommend it stay in place,” he said. “That was the very first thing we did.”

Dunn added that committee members also considered if any charter weaknesses had contributed to negative interactions between the county council and the county executive, and if any punitive language should be added to address violations.

“From the committee’s review, it seemed clear to us not only was there a lack of communication, but outright dislike or distrust …,” he said. “The CRC concluded adding punitive provisions were not practical. These so-called charter problems were more often people problems.”

Other recommendations, Dunn noted, included establishing a minimum age of 25 for council positions and 30 for the county executive position.

The committee also recommended eliminating a charter provision requiring the county executive to come before the council following their election to appoint department heads.

“We are all well aware of the mass exodus of former employees …,” he said. “We think that was a contributing factor.”

In addition to listing the committee’s recommendations, Vice Chair Bob Benson provided the council with a list of discussion topics the committee considered but took no action on. He asked the council to consider future discussions on the revenue cap and the elimination of at-large district representatives, among other things.

“The county council should consider a specific committee to address it if they want to consider it,” he said.

For their part, council members thanked the committee for its work.

“This is a Herculean task, and we had an amazing group of people …,” Councilman Josh Hastings said. “Thank you for your leadership.”

County attorney Paul Wilber noted the recommendations would be discussed at future work sessions. Any charter resolutions, he added, must be passed by early June so that they can be added to next year’s ballot.

“The next step will be for the council to consider the work of the Charter Review Committee in numerous work sessions,” he said.

Members of the Wicomico County Compensation and Allowance Commission also came before the council this week to present their compensation and allowance recommendations for the county executive, county council and the Wicomico County sheriff.

Beginning in 2022, the commission recommended an annual salary of $124,000 for the county executive position (currently $85,000), $25,000 for the Wicomico County Council president (currently $18,000), $23,000 for the Wicomico County Council vice president (currently $17,000) and $21,000 for council members (currently $16,000).

The commission also recommended increasing the sheriff’s salary to $121,000.

“The current annual compensation amount for the County Sheriff position is $95,000,” a memo to the council reads. “In the department, there are currently 10 deputies being paid more than the Sheriff, ranging from $98,681 to $128,770. In addition, there are two other positions with annual salaries of $116,329 and $130,436. After careful deliberation, a majority of the members of the Commission (with one ‘NAY’ vote) have decided to recommend an annual compensation of $121,000 for the Wicomico County Sheriff position, beginning in 2022.”

The commission’s recommendations will also be discussed in future work sessions.