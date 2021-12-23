Things I Like – December 24, 2021

by

Visiting a new city

Bison steak

Working out in the morning

west o bottle shop

Random warm December days

Thick-skinned elected officials

A clear conscious

Santa’s on fire trucks

Staying in a new hotel

Showing my kids something new

Not working the day after Christmas

A great brunch after church

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.