Members of the Bull on the Beach team – an annual top fundraiser -- are pictured charging toward the ocean during last year’s event. Photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY – Atlantic General Hospital’s Annual Penguin Swim will return to the beaches of Ocean City on New Year’s Day.

On Saturday, Jan. 1, Atlantic General Hospital (AGH) will host its 28th Annual Penguin Swim at the Princess Royale Oceanfront Hotel on 91st Street.

As is tradition, swimmers will brave the frigid waters of the Atlantic Ocean to raise money for community health care services. And while some of the swim’s traditional events were canceled last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers say they are eager to see the return of family-friendly activities, including carnival games, face painting, mermaids and more.

“It’s a great way to welcome the new year and support the community’s health care heroes and the local nonprofit hospital,” said Development Coordinator Kam LaBrunda. “It’s a lot of fun.”

The Penguin Swim is one of Atlantic General’s largest fundraisers. Since its inception, for example, the event has grossed nearly $1.6 million in support of the hospital’s mission to provide a coordinated care system with access to quality care, personalized service and education to create a healthy community.

“Each year, hundreds of Penguins raise funds to help the hospital provide the excellent quality care our community depends on,” LaBrunda said.

The annual swim has also become a tradition for hundreds of residents and visitors and many local businesses and community groups. LaBrunda said she anticipates this year’s event to draw an even bigger crowd, as festivities this year will be held on a Saturday.

“Fingers crossed the weather is nice …,” she said. “I believe online registration to date is almost double what it was the same day last year.”

Similar to last year’s event, LaBrunda said event details are subject to change due to COVID-19 conditions and requirements at the time of the event. All swimmers and spectators are also expected to follow all posted instructions and verbal directions of volunteers and staff for face coverings and physical distancing before, during and after the event.

“There’s no mandates at this time requiring social distancing and masks,” she said. “If that changes we will do what we need to do.”

All participants are required to register either online or in person and check in on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day to receive a wristband to gain access to the swim area. Shirts for participants who register after December 10th will be available while supplies last, and individual participants who raise or donate $100 or more will also be eligible to receive an official 2022 AGH Penguin Swim long-sleeve t-shirt while supplies last.

Advance online registration is recommended, and participants are encouraged to come to pre-registration and advance check-in at the Princess Royale from 2-4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Event day registration and check-in will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with the swim beginning at 1 p.m. The Bull on the Beach team will parade down the beach at 12:45 p.m. from 94th Street to the swim area in front of the Princess Royale. Spectators are welcome.

Special recognition awards will be given to Oldest and Youngest Penguins, and the Penguin who traveled the furthest. Trophies for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place will be awarded to those who raise the most money in divisions for Individuals – Adults (19 & Over); Youth (18 & Under); Celebrity Challenge, and Teams – Businesses; Community Groups/Organizations; Youth/Family; Celebrity Challenge.

LaBrunda also encouraged participants to wear their costumes for the traditional costume contest.

For more information, or to register, visit www.aghpenguinswim.org.

A Cyber Swim will also be offered to those who cannot attend. Simply register online, then take an ice-cold dip wherever you are and post a video or photo of your personal virtual Penguin Swim on social media using #OCPenguinSwim.