Delmarva Dancing Donated $1,000 to Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173

Community CDelmarva Dancing recently donated $1,000 to the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173, Veterans Fund in Bishopville. Pictured, above from left, are Debbie Littlefield, Treasurer, Delmarva Dancing; Charles Derrickson, Exalted Ruler, Selbyville Elks Lodge; Kim Lynch, Treasurer; Eileen Smith, President; Diane Denk, Secretary; and Charlie Bell, 1st Vice President. Additionally, Delmarva Dancing donated $500 to the Toys for Tots campaign.