OCEAN CITY — The highly acclaimed Ocean Pines Children’s Theater has announced upcoming production of the musical, Disney’s Frozen, Jr. Performances will be Jan. 14 at 7 p.m., and Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center in Ocean City.

The stage adaptation opened on Broadway in 2018, earning three Tony award nominations, including best musical. Unfortunately, in May 2020, after 825 performances, the painful decision was reached to suspend further Broadway performances due to the pandemic. Since the beginning of 2021, the show has been on the road, again captivating audiences across the United States, Europe, Japan, and Australia.

The children’s theater is proud to offer audiences yet another opportunity to see this magical show under the leadership of Director/Choreographer and Ocean Pines Children’s Theater President Paulette DeRosa-Matrona.

“I am so proud of the 16 talented and hard-working young people in our cast, and of course incredibly grateful to our wonderful artistic directors and production crew,” she said. “Everyone is so excited to be a part of this. I’m particularly honored to represent one of the theater groups performing this enchanting modern Disney classic, and I encourage all to come out and experience its magic. Help us truly celebrate Elsa and Anna’s song, “For the First Time in Forever.”

Tickets may be purchased through ticketmaster.com, or in person at the Ocean City Convention Center Box Office, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at 40th Street bayside.