Some of the most decorated homes in Berlin are pictured during last year's town-sponsored contest. Photos by Chris Parypa

BERLIN – A new holiday lights tour will showcase the town’s brightest homes next week.

The Berlin Chamber of Commerce this week announced plans for the “This House is Lit Berlin Christmas Tour.” Residents who have decorated their homes are invited to include their house on the chamber’s holiday tour guide map.

“In the midst of still dealing with this global pandemic we are trying to give everyone a sense of normalcy this Christmas while also continuing to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing,” said Reaonna Chavis, executive administrator for the Berlin Chamber of Commerce.

The town initially hosted a holiday lights contest and tour last year, as the Christmas parade was canceled due to COVID-19 and officials wanted to give families a way to remain festive while following social distancing guidelines. With the parade held successfully this year, officials with the Berlin Chamber opted to host the lights tour. Residents have until Dec. 13 to register to have their home included on a downloadable map. To register, call 410-641-4775 or email berlinmdchamber@gmail.com.

“We have been receiving calls and emails left and right with people eager to sign up,” Chavis said. “This is a free, drive by at your own leisure activity. Anyone that wants to participate must register by Monday, Dec. 13. There will be a downloadable map to follow.”

Another holiday activity in Berlin this year is Merry Marketplace, which is being held the next two weekends. The market features vendors as well as Kringle Kottage, where kids can visit with Santa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and free carriage rides from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Venders are located outside the Berlin Welcome Center as well as at the Berlin Commons at the corner of Gay and Jefferson streets. For more information on the market, visit berlinmainstreet.com.