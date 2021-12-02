OC Elementary Kindergarteners Discuss Thankfulness

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Beverley Thompson’s Kindergarten class at Ocean City Elementary has been discussing thankfulness. Some of the things the students are thankful for include, family, friends, pets and the earth. Pictured are Georgia Horner. Vivienne Oladeji, Grace Vornicu, and Michael Pappas-Newhouse. Submitted Photos