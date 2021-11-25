FENWICK ISLAND – A review of the town’s dumpster code highlighted a recent meeting of Fenwick’s commercial planning committee.

Last Thursday, the Fenwick Island Commercial Planning and Building Review Committee met to discuss the town’s commercial dumpster ordinance.

“The town council has requested we look at the dumpster ordinance and see if they need to be upgraded, enforced or otherwise changed,” said Councilman Richard Benn, committee chair. “I have personally been through the ordinance in our code, and I think we have a really good ordinance.”

According to the town code, all dumpsters used in the commercial district must be situated on a paved area no less than 10 feet away from any neighboring property line. The code also calls for tight-fitting lids, and for property owners to maintain clean, odorless containers.

“As many of you have probably noticed, this hasn’t been universally enforced,” Benn said. “I think the first step is to recommend that the council do a better job of enforcing it.”

Benn reiterated that dumpster issues were not so much a code issue, but an enforcement issue. He noted the town would be inspecting dumpsters throughout town in the coming weeks.

“There’s a $200 a day fine if you don’t comply …,” Benn said. “I just want the property owners to realize that we will be monitoring it.”

Benn added that the town council had also wanted the committee to review hours of pickup for commercial dumpsters.

“We’ve had some complaints that they come really early in the morning,” he said.

Town Manager Pat Schuchman noted the town code set pickup times between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. She added that residents should call the police department’s direct line for any noise complaints.

“Our officers are looking at the problem,” she said. “Call the police number. That’s their job.”

A motion to recommend that the town do a better job at enforcing its dumpster ordinance passed unanimously. Schuchman noted that town officials would be inspecting dumpsters on Dec. 17, but would also work with the commercial property owners.

“In some cases, the dumpsters are not 10 feet from the property line and there’s no other place for them to go …” she explained. “That is the ordinance, but that’s not going to apply across the board.”

Committee members spend most of last week’s meeting discussing enclosures for commercial dumpsters.

While the town code does not require any screening, Benn said a potential requirement was a discussion the town should have with business owners.

The committee agreed to refer the matter to the town’s business development committee.

“I want to be careful about burdening current businesses about enclosures,” he said.

Benn noted screening requirements for dumpsters could be added to the town code, or included in site plan reviews for new development.

“I don’t think it’s an unreasonable request,” he said. “All the communities around us do it.”

The committee also agreed to refer the matter to town’s charter and ordinance committee.

“All we’re saying now is it requires further discussion,” Benn said.