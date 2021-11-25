BERLIN – Town offices reopened to the public Tuesday but with modified hours after multiple employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The town announced Tuesday that the Berlin Planning Department and the Berlin Welcome Center had reopened to the public. Town Hall will be open to the public only on Wednesdays.

“Our top priority is protecting the health and safety of our employees and residents all while not jeopardizing the delivery of vital town services,” Mayor Zack Tyndall said.

While the planning department and welcome center are now open, Berlin Town Hall will be open to the public only on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This schedule will remain in effect until Jan. 3, 2022. The change comes after several employees in multiple departments tested positive for COVID-19.

Public meetings in December are expected to be held as scheduled. Though the town council canceled its Nov. 22 meeting, the Dec. 13 meeting is still scheduled. There is also a Berlin Historic District Commission meeting on Dec. 1 and a Berlin Planning Commission meeting Dec. 8.

“All public meetings in December are scheduled to continue,” a news release from the town reads. “However, in-person attendance will be limited, everyone will be required to wear a mask, and seating will accommodate social distancing guidelines.”

The town’s customer service team is working and available to help customers with utility bills and processing payments. Customers can drop their payments off at either of the two drop boxes located at Town Hall, pay bills in-person on Wednesdays, or pay online by visiting www.berlinmd.gov and clicking “Online Payments” at the top right. For more information, call Berlin Town Hall at 410-641-2770.