Marine Lt. Colonel Visits OC Elementary 1st Graders

by
Marine Lt. Colonel Visits OC Elementary 1st Graders

Ocean City Elementary School students in Melanie Coleman’s first grade class enjoyed a special presentation from Lt. Colonel Oles, who is in charge of the VMM-163 Evil Eyes Squadron at Miramar Marine Corp Base in San Diego. The students celebrated the Marine Corps’ 246th birthday along with learning the importance of soldiers and thanking a veteran. Students especially enjoyed listening to all the cool experiences he had as a soldier.