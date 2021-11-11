Participants in a recent class at YogaVibez in West Ocean City are pictured. Submitted Photo

WEST OCEAN CITY – A space of respect, forgiveness and non-judgment.

It’s what makes YogaVibez Studios special, said owner Dawn Ehman.

“It’s not just about the physical movement, but it’s about the messages we teach that people can take off the mat …,” she said. “We encourage people to not only walk away physically reset, but walk away happy and healthy.”

With more than 20 instructors, and locations in West Ocean City, Fenwick and Edgewater, YogaVibez yoga studios offer classes seven days a week for people of all skillsets.

“We do a little bit of everything here. We teach high-intensity power classes, we teach Sculpt, which is yoga with weights, and then we also teach more restorative yoga …,” said instructor Sybil Meyer. “Absolutely anyone can do yoga. All you need to do is show up.”

Ehman, an accomplished endurance athlete, said she first started practicing yoga years ago. And in April 2013, she opened her first hot yoga studio in West Ocean City.

“It was a natural progression in my career path,” she said, noting her years of experience in the fitness industry. “I took my passion and turned it into my career.”

Since that time, YogaVibez has grown to include a wide range of classes, from yoga foundations to power classes designed for core-focused exercise. Personal training and lifestyle coaching were also added to the list of offerings.

“We offer personal training for yoga, mindfulness and overall fitness, and I personally do lifestyle coaching …,” Ehman said. “We try to balance all aspects of life, not just fitness.”

Five years ago, Ehman and a business partner joined forces to open another studio in Edgewater. And in December 2018, a third location in West Fenwick held its first classes.

“I decided to open Fenwick because we had students who would come to the West Ocean City studio, but once summer started and traffic picked up, a 20-minute commute became a 45-minute commute,” Ehman said, “and I wouldn’t see them all summer.”

She noted the location was perfect not only for Selbyville, Bethany Beach and Ocean View clients, but also those that lived in Bishopville.

“I felt the demand was there,” she said.

Today, Ehman has stepped back from her Edgewater location to focus on the West Ocean City and Fenwick studios. And while the COVID pandemic took its toll on the industry, Ehman said business is improving.

“We’re rebounding and trying to offer a variety of classes to reach different demographics …,” she said. “We are non-judgmental and open minded. All shapes, all bodies, all personalities, all ages.”

Ehman said classes are offered daily during the morning, afternoon and evening hours.

“If there’s a time someone wants but we don’t have it, we can do small group training as well,” she added.

YogaVibez also offers specialty classes and workshops throughout the year.

“We are going to have restorative yoga classes with essential oils and a holiday challenge from Thanksgiving to Christmas, where we are encouraging people to do 20 classes in 30 days,” she said.

Local YogaVibez studios can be found at the Ocean Creek Plaza Center off Route 50 in West Ocean City and at 38016 Fenwick Shoals Blvd., Selbyville, Del.

For more information, visit yogavibezstudios.com. Drop-ins, class passes, and memberships are available.

“All year-round locals can enjoy a free class,” Ehman said. “Just show up at a class or visit the website to view the schedule.”