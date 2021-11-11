Pictured, front from left, are AGH VP Public Relations Toni Keiser, AGH Co-interim President/CEO Sally Dowling, Telescope Pictures Store Manager Cassie Amabile, Telescope Pictures owners Jon and Sam Cameron, AGH Development Officer Caroline Phillips, AGH Development Analyst/Coordinator Kam LaBrunda; and, back, AGH Co-interim President/CEO Kim Justice and AGH Foundation Board Chair Steve Green. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — Most well-known for their keychain photos, scopes shorts and outgoing personalities, Telescope Pictures is making an impact with more than just their iconic photos.

Over last summer, Telescope Pictures co-owners Jon and Sam Cameron recognized an opportunity to forge a stronger community connection and felt inspired to try and do “their part.” Looking to generate revenue for charitable causes in the area, Telescope Pictures offered an opportunity for customers to round up and donate change from their transaction to local non-profits.

“We’d like to thank all of our 2021 staff and customers who took part in helping us donate to our local charities, we are honored to be able to give back to the community,” said Jon and Sam Cameron.

For every dollar donated by the community, Telescope Pictures matched those funds to support designated nonprofit organizations.

Last week, Telescope Pictures presented Atlantic General Hospital with a $3,500 donation.

“We were privileged to be one of the local charities selected and thankful to be the recipient of such generosity,” said Development Officer Caroline Phillips

Local fundraisers, such as that held by Telescope Pictures, allow Atlantic General Hospital and Health System to advance the healthcare services they provide to residents and visitors, leading to a safer and healthier Eastern Shore community.