SNOW HILL– County officials made no changes to a recent paving bid award despite a protest from another company.

The Worcester County Commissioners last week voted unanimously to stick with Chesapeake Paving for the fiscal year 2022 contract. The vote came after a protest from Allan Myers, the low bidder on the project.

“I think both companies are more than capable of completing the work,” Public Works Director Dallas Baker said. “At this point I believe the awarding to Chesapeake does follow the intent of the local preference.”

In October, the commissioners voted to award the county’s $1 million paving contract for fiscal year 2022 to Chesapeake Paving. Though Allan Myers had the lowest bid, the commissioners gave preference to Chesapeake for being a local company, as it’s based in Salisbury.

“They were within 10%,” Baker said. “The reason behind the recommendation was the local preference.”

Representatives of Allan Myers, however, attended last week’s commissioners meeting to protest the county’s decision to give the contract to Chesapeake. Steve Lambrose, speaking on behalf of Allan Myers, said the company had a plant in Bishopville. He said the plant was put in by American Paving in 1991 and was purchased by Allan Myers in 2012. In the years since, he said the company had paid more than $94,000 in Worcester County taxes.

“We feel we are the local contractor with us paying taxes and so forth to Worcester County,” he said. “The plant is located in Bishopville right off of (Route) 113. We have employees that we employ at Allan Myers that live in Worcester County. We just wanted to present our case as the local contractor.”

He added that the company had bid Worcester County’s paving for the past nine years and had been awarded the contract three times.

When asked for input, the county’s attorney said a contract was not yet in place so the commissioners could change their decision if they wanted.

Commissioner Joe Mitrecic said he felt that if the commissioners were going to change their decision, they should give Chesapeake Paving a change to come in and speak as Allan Myers had done.

The commissioners voted unanimously to leave the contract with Chesapeake Paving but to consider Allan Myers a local contractor in the future.

“We need to do due diligence when these things come up,” Commissioner Ted Elder said.