Assateague Coastal Trust Visit 6th Grade Science Class

Verena Chase with Assateague Coastal Trust’s Coast Kids program visited Lindsey MacWha’s sixth grade science class last month to present “What’s in the Water.” During the program, students learned about point and non-point sources of water pollution, and how to perform basic water quality measurements. Sixth graders pictured with Chase and MacWha, from left, are Samantha Kuon, Eva Tekmen, Lily Lenhard, Lexi Davis, John Lynch, Arianna Dorfler, Noa Bouzaglo, Brooke Moore, Elena Gjoni, Vivien Ruggerio, Blair Moore, Nora Gorfinkel, Rani Yonker and Scarlett Shimko.