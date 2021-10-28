BERLIN – The town is moving forward with replacement of a well on Branch Street.

With the recent news that one of the town’s three wells failed, officials this week began discussing the need to replace it. They’re also considering plans for a new well on the north side of town.

“In an effort to not end up in this position again I think it’s a very good idea that we also pursue that fourth well,” Mayor Zack Tyndall said.

Town Administrator Jeff Fleetwood told the council Monday that following the failure of one of the town’s three wells, he’d consulted with engineers regarding the potential for grants to help with replacement.

“Grant funding is available but there’s about a 12-18 month lag time before we can get that money,” he said.

As a result, he said Davis, Bowen & Friedel recommended that the town replace the offline well now, at an estimated cost of $350,000, and begin planning and seeking grant funding for a fourth well. Fleetwood said that well should be located on the north side of town, as there wasn’t yet one in that area and because it could help accommodate growth.

Tyndall said he thought a fourth well was needed considering the town’s other wells dated to the 1940s. Councilwoman Shaneka Nichols asked about the cost of a new well.

According to Jamey Latchum, stormwater and wastewater superintendent, a new well would involve constructing a building, drilling and connecting the well to the system.

“It could be upwards of a million dollars,” Latchum said.

In response to concerns about the condition of the two wells that were still functioning, Latchum said they’d just been serviced and were in good shape.

“I feel we’re in comfortable standing on (wells) one and two right now I just don’t want to be too long waiting on three,” he said.

Fleetwood added that the town operated on slightly more than 400,000 gallons of water per day. One of the working wells produces 1.5 million gallons per day while the other produces 350,000 to 400,000 gallons per day.

Tyndall said the recommendation was to use the town’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for the well replacement since the water fund couldn’t accommodate the expense.

“The fund is not suitable for really borrowing at this time,” he said. “There is no reserve built up within that fund either. When projects like this come forward there’s really very little option other than the ARPA money right now, or borrowing from the town’s reserves.”

With consensus to move forward, the council is expected to formally vote on the well replacement next month.