Thing I Like – October 22, 2021

by

Learning the high road is best at times

A field of green grass freshly cut

Wind chimes doing their thing in the distance

west o bottle shop

When a storm drastically changes our weather

The documentary, “Dopesick”

NFL RedZone when the Ravens are not playing

Cream-based seafood soups

Tree stands

Reading a nicely done obituary

When optimism is not forced

A long third down conversion in football

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.