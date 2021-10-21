Ocean Downs Casino Qualifies For Sports Wagering BERLIN -- The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) on Thursday determined the Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin has met the qualification requirements for a sports wagering license. The MLGCC determined both the Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin along with the Hollywood Casino in Perryville have met the qualification requirements. The two casinos are… Read More »

With Route 90 Dualization Now Long-Range Top Priority, State Confirms Route 589 Improvements On Back Burner SNOW HILL – While lauding plans for Route 90 improvements, county leaders stressed the importance of widening Route 589 at a meeting with state transportation officials this week. The Worcester County Commissioners thanked Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) officials Tuesday for including funds for Route 90 planning in the annual Consolidated Transportation Plan. Commissioner Chip…

Council Votes For Public Censure Of Paddack Over Comments; Councilman Defensive, Challenges Colleagues OCEAN CITY -- The Ocean City Council on Monday voted to publicly censure a colleague over inappropriate comments on a local resident's social media page. The issue arose in mid-September when Councilman Mark Paddack allegedly commented on a Facebook story of a recently-married woman while the couple was honeymooning in Italy. In a picture from…