Stephen Decatur High Premier Driving School Athletes of the Month

by

Students CStephen Decatur High School Premier Driving School Athletes of the Month were seniors Tristan Dutton (cross country) and Emma Johnson (volleyball). Dutton recently broke the school record for the home course hill, and Johnson’s volleyball squad holds a firm grip on the first place spot in the Bayside South. They are pictured with Premier representative Kelly Sisk and Principal Tom Sites.