OCEAN CITY – The holiday weekend brings with it the 24th Annual Endless Summer Cruisin Car Show.

The four-day automotive event began Thursday and remains one of the eastern region’s most attended fall car shows with hot rods, classics, customs and more. Headquarter for the event will once again be the Inlet parking lot with activities at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center on 40th Street as well as businesses around town.

Scheduled to appear this year as one of the featured celebrities is Jerry Mathers, best known for his role as Beaver Cleaver on the classic show “Leave it to Beaver.” Mathers will be at the convention center on Friday Oct. 8 and at the Inlet Saturday Oct. 9. Also joining the fun will be Joe Zolper from the hit show “Garage Squad.” He will be at the Inlet Friday Oct. 8 and at the convention center on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Some of the top national names in the country will be on display at Manufacturer’s Midway located at the Inlet including Advance Auto Parts, Advantage Lifts, AMSOIL, Classic Auto Mall, GEICO, Hagerty, One Off Rod & Custom, Summit Racing and many more. Also make sure to check out the vendor showroom for all your automotive needs plus jewelry, arts and crafts and more at the convention center.

On Friday night, the Inlet parking lot will host a Drive-In Movie featuring Back to the Future. While the movie is free to watch thanks to sponsorships, paid parking will still be in effect.

Another Endless Summer Cruisin Car Show highlight are the special Boardwalk parades that will take place Friday and Saturday mornings. Parades begin at 8 a.m. leaving 27th Street and cruising south along the Boardwalk to the Inlet.

Spectator tickets for Endless Summer Cruisin are $10 on Sunday and $15 each on Friday and Saturday. Full event passes are also available for $35 at the event.

Event organizers issued reminders this week about the special event zone being in place throughout the weekend to ensure public safety.

“Endless Summer Cruisin has always held safety as our number one priority. The event does not tolerate unlawful activities or the disrespect of Ocean City,” a statement read. “… During Endless Summer Cruisin, the Town of Ocean City and Worcester County will be classified as a special event zone where there will be increased fines for speeding, negligent/reckless driving, spinning wheels and alcohol related offenses. We encourage everyone that comes to Ocean City for Endless Summer Cruisin, both participants and spectators, to respect the town and abide by the rules. In addition, we have added extra health safety measures for 2021. Please make sure you wear a mask if required, practice physical distancing and wash your hands frequently while attending Endless Summer Cruisin. Your cooperation will be greatly appreciated. We look forward to a wonderful and safe Endless Summer Cruisin for 2021 and years to come.”