OCEAN CITY — The Kite Loft’s annual Sunfest Kite Festival returns this weekend on the beach between 4th-6th streets.

Hosted by The Kite Loft, the annual Sunfest Kite Festival in Ocean City is billed as “a kite flying extravaganza and funfest for kite fliers and spectators.”

Whether you have one kite, a collection of hand-crafted art kites or a trailer full of show kites, everyone is welcome to fly on the spacious Ocean City beach and to set up ground displays.

The event is free for kite fliers and spectators. Spectators can view the kites and activities from the Boardwalk or while walking on the beach.

Kite fliers will fill the sky with hundreds of kites and decorate the beach with colorful banners, ground bouncers, bols and more. Kite fliers can participate in pop-up themed kite flying activities. The schedule is flexible based on wind and weather conditions. Team and individual sport kite fliers will demonstrate precision maneuvers and choreographed routines throughout the day.

On Friday, Oct. 1, a pop-up night kite light show will be held preceded by numerous activities including a kite flier’s choice homemade ground display and a focus on winged things like birds, dragons, planes and angels.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, there will be numerous opportunities to fly kites as well as a kids kite giveaway with children 5-12 able to earn their wings by flying a free kite courtesy of The Kite Loft. Children must be present to get a kite. Limited to 60 participants. Additionally, there will be a pop-up night kite light show.

On Sunday, Oct. 3, kite fliers are encouraged to show their patriotic pride with U.S. and Maryland kites. There will also be an opportunity for kite fliers to show off their favorite homemade kite followed by one last pop-up night kite light show.

Spectators can also participate in some Sunfest Kite Festival group activities such as candy drops, kite games, Boardwalk dancing, running of the bols, kids kite giveaway, and free kite flying lessons.