SALISBURY – County officials recently welcomed Wicomico Public Libraries’ new executive director to the post.

Members of the Wicomico County Council met this month with Seth Hershberger, the library’s new executive director, to offer their congratulations and support.

“We do look forward to meeting with you more often,” Council President Larry Dodd said this week.

Hershberger earned his master’s degree in Library and Information Science from the University of Missouri, according to the library. And in 2004, he joined the Peace Corps and helped to establish two primary school libraries in Pacific island villages in the country of Tonga.

After returning to the United States, Hershberger became the assistant director – head of public services at Cass County Public Library in Missouri for 10 years. He then worked in the U.S. Embassy in Guyana, serving as a public diplomacy professional associate and community liaison officer with the U.S. State Department.

“I ended up in D.C. for a while working that job remotely,” Hershberger told county leaders this week. “I went to look for jobs back in public libraries, and now this.”

Hershberger, who began his tenure on July 19, said he was eager to work with county leaders in promoting the library and its services.

“The public library is a county asset that requires maintenance and investment and development,” he said. “I look forward to working with members of the council. I think that will be my role, conveying how I think the library is a worthwhile investment for this council.”

Hershberger described Wicomico Public Libraries as a vital community asset that improves the quality of life for residents.

“My vision for the library is to make it a place where everyone feels they are supported,” he said, “that they belong there, and that it belongs to them.”

Hershberger said he and library staff were working to promote services offered at the three library branches, and to inform residents of library resources available to the community.

“I’m really excited to be here …,” he said. “The board made it clear to me that they view my role as helping to raise the profile of the public library in the community, letting people know we are here and encouraging people to take advantage of the resources we offer.”

For his part, Councilman Josh Hastings welcomed Hershberger to the post. He said he was eager to see the library move forward under Hershberger’s leadership.

“We had a little bit of a tumultuous end with our past director of the library,” he said. “I think it’s important to acknowledge that. But we want to make sure that we’re now forward looking.”

Councilman John Cannon agreed.

“I’m really impressed with your focus on where you think the library needs to be heading,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how new developments occur. I have a lot of confidence in what I think you’ll be bringing to this county.”

Wicomico Public Libraries announced Hershberger as its new executive director in June, roughly eight months after the resignation of former executive director Ashley Teagle. In a meeting last October, Teagle attributed her resignation to several issues, most of which pertaining to the council’s control over the library system.