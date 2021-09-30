FENWICK ISLAND – Property owners in Fenwick Island are being asked to fill out a resident survey.

Last week, the Fenwick Island Town Council agreed to pay roughly $700 in postage fees to mail out a resident survey to each household in Fenwick Island. Mayor Vicki Carmean said the survey would be used to identify the community’s thoughts and opinions regarding various town aspects.

“I think it’s very important the town council understands and respects the opinions and concerns of all its residents,” she said. “I know there are many people in the community who have ideas and opinions, and the council needs to listen and learn from all of you, so we can better represent you.”

Carmean said the short survey can be filled out anonymously and returned to town hall, either by mail or through the town hall drop box. She noted the idea was taken from other Delaware communities.

“It allows residents to score various aspects of the community on a scale of one to four, one meaning you are happy with everything and four meaning that there is room for improvement,” she said. “It’s been done by other communities very effectively, and I thought it could be done here.”

Resident Alex Daly asked if surveys could also be sent to town businesses.

“It doesn’t pertain to the businesses, it’s about how you feel living here,” Carmean replied. “If this works, we can do it for the businesses too.”

When asked why the surveys had to be completed anonymously, Carmean said it didn’t.

“It’s up to you,” she said. “If you want to sign it, you can.”

Resident Lisa Benn said she wanted to see a survey mailed to each individual resident.

“I just didn’t want the costs to run up,” Carmean explained.

With no further questions, the council voted 7-0 to fund the resident survey.

The council last week also made a plea to property owners to provide the town with any relevant contact information in the event they need to be reached.

“This information will remain confidential …,” Carmean said. “So far the response from the community has been wonderful.”