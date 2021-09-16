Among the many attractions at the Worcester County Fair will be a livestock exhibit. File Photo

SNOW HILL – Community members are invited to Byrd Park this weekend to celebrate the return of the Worcester County Fair.

While COVID-19 restrictions forced organizers to cancel last year’s event, the Worcester County Fair will return to Snow Hill Sept. 17-19.

The traditional country-style fair will feature games, music, animal exhibits, food, vendors, demonstrations, and arts and crafts, to name a few. Held at Byrd Park, the event will be free and open to the public.

“What we are trying to do is highlight what Worcester County is all about,” said Earl Ludy, treasurer for the Worcester County Fair board.

Officials say event festivities kick off on Friday and continue throughout the weekend. On Sept. 17, the fair will feature a cake auction to benefit the Worcester County Fair, a volunteer-run nonprofit. And on Sept. 18, activities include a car and truck show, livestock exhibits, children’s games and performances by Laughing Wolf, as well as a youth and adult talent show.

“That always draws a lot of people,” said organizer and board member Susan Todd. “We try to have a major event each day.”

Officials added that the fun continues Sunday with a church service, kid’s games and crafts. Anchors Aweigh Entertainment will also be onsite with a mobile gaming trailer.

“It’s a family oriented event,” Ludy said.

Event organizers say they are excited to return to Byrd Park following last year’s cancellation. Ludy noted the modern-day fair has been a community staple since the 1950s.

“The last four years have been hard on us,” he said. “In 2018 we had to cancel because the park flooded. And last year COVID hit. We’re hoping to have a nice fair this year and let people know we are here.”

Officials noted this year’s fair has been modified in response to the pandemic. For example, all 4-H and FFA livestock classes have been suspended, and livestock shows have been altered for safe COVID practices.

Sanitizing stations will also be available throughout the fair. And on Friday and Saturday, the Worcester County Health Department will be available to offer COVID-19 vaccines.

“If you haven’t had your vaccine, it’s a good place to get it,” Ludy said.

Todd added the fair will include roughly 20 vendors, which include businesses and civic and nonprofit organizations. There will also be games and competitions, including a sack race and pie eating contest, for the children.

“Saturday is full of livestock shows and children’s activities…,” she said. “It’s a family and community event as much as anything.”

Ludy said the fair will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, and Saturday, Sept. 18, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19. Organizers say the Worcester County Fair is a great place to learn about agriculture and local organizations.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Todd said.

For more information on the Worcester County Fair, visit www.worcestercountyfair.com or “The Worcester County Fair” Facebook page.

Organizers say they are also seeking volunteers to help throughout the year. For more information, call 410-957-4079 or email worcestercountyfairmd@gmail.com.

“You don’t need to take off days at a time for this,” Ludy said. “If you have two hours a month to do something as simple as update our Facebook or webpage, you’d be surprised how much that helps us out.”