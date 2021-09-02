BERLIN — The Pine’eer Artisan Gift Shop will offer top-quality handmade items at bargain prices during the second annual Sidewalk Sale, Sept. 3-5.

Gift Shop Co-Manager Kimberly Perrone said the event is made possible through the generosity of local crafters, who willingly reduce their regular prices for the sale.

“Shoppers will find unique, quality handmade items at discount prices,” she said. “That includes everything from crocheted items, unique wood crafts, pottery, children’s clothes and accessories, to ladies’ hand-crocheted and beaded trimmed socks, nautical items, Christmas items, pillows, and jewelry.”

The Craft Club regularly donates sale proceeds back to the Ocean Pines Association and local community groups. Perrone said donations from the Sidewalk Sale will go to the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department, Police Department, Neighborhood Watch, and recreation programs including children’s activities and Concerts in the Park.

“The upcoming Pine’eer Artisan Gift Shop Sidewalk Sale is just another way for the Pine’eer Crafters to add to our donations,” Perrone said. “To date, our organization has donated over $170,000 to the Ocean Pines community.”

The Pine’eer Artisan Sidewalk Sale will be held outside, in front of the Pine’eer Artisan Gift Shop in White Horse Park. The shop will also be open during the event.

The Sidewalk Sale is scheduled to run Friday, Sept. 3 from 5-8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“This is the only sale the Pine’eer Artisan Gift Shop has during the year,” Perrone said. “We hope everyone will come and buy some of our wonderful handmade items, and help us continue our charitable giving to support this community.”

For more information on the Artisan Gift Shop, visit https://www.oceanpines.org/web/pages/artisan-craft-shop.