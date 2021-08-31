SNOW HILL – A local childcare worker is in jail facing dozens of charges related to child porn and sexual abuse of a minor.

Ocean Pines resident Bruce William Travers, 37, faces 34 charges total —two felony charges related to sexual abuse of a minor family or household member; two charges of sex abuse minor; 15 charges of child porn film in sex act; and 15 charges of child pornography possession.

Travers has worked at a variety of local daycare centers and in some local schools as recent as last spring.

Travers was charged Saturday, Aug. 28, with counts listed from June 1, 2018 to July 31 of this year.

Little Lambs Learning Center, where Travers worked this summer, sent an email to parents this week acknowledging that officials there were notified on Aug. 26 that an investigation was underway against an employee.

“We learned on Sunday morning that official charges had been filed,” the email reads. “The staff member in this case was terminated by Little Lambs Learning Center and had not worked since 8/20/2021. That staff member’s access to our building and campus has been suspended as of Thursday afternoon.”

The Worcester County Board of Education approved the hire of Travers as an educational assistant two weeks ago but he wasn’t set to start until September.

“Bruce Travers is not a WCPS employee in any capacity,” said Carrie Sterrs, the school system’s coordinator of public relations and special programs this week. “He was approved at the August Board meeting, but has since resigned.”

Travers has previously worked as a substitute teacher in county schools and spent time as a student intern in the guidance office at Showell Elementary School.

Travers is being held without bond pending a preliminary hearing on Sept. 21.

This story will be updated.