Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Director Debbie Donahue presented the Sam Wilkinson Award to Marie Gilmore, president of the Worcester County Veterans Memorial. Submitted Photo

OCEAN PINES – An annual meeting of association members was not held last week for lack of a quorum.

Last Saturday, the Ocean Pines Annual Meeting adjourned shortly after introductory remarks because of the lack of a quorum.

According to the Ocean Pines Association’s (OPA) governing documents, a quorum constitutes the presence of at least 100 eligible members. This is the third straight year an annual meeting has not been held.

“As a result of not having a quorum, we will not be able to hold a business meeting,” Board President Larry Perrone said last week.

Before the start of Saturday’s meeting, however, Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Director Debbie Donahue presented the Sam Wilkinson Award for volunteer of the year to Marie Gilmore, president of the Worcester County Veterans Memorial.

“This year we decided to step outside the recreation department and found our volunteer of the year at one of our most beautiful parks in Ocean Pines, the Veterans Memorial,” Donahue said. “Although there are many volunteers at the Veterans Memorial, there is one person who stands out in her efforts in making the memorial such an amazing location.”

Gilmore and her family moved from Rhinebeck, N.Y., to Ocean Pines in 1995. And in the years that followed, Gilmore became an active volunteer with several clubs, including the Women’s Club of Ocean Pines, Garden Club, Craft Club and Ocean Pines Boat Club.

Gilmore is also a member of American Legion Post 166 Ladies Auxiliary and Ocean City Parrot Head Club and served as a member of the Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee. During this time, she co-chaired a fundraising effort to build the community’s skate park.

Gilmore’s most notable role, however, came in 2005 when she was asked to join the board of the Veterans Memorial Foundation.

“She’s grown the memorial into a wonderful tribute and celebration to all veterans in our community,” Donahue said.

Officials say Gilmore’s accomplishments with the Veterans Memorial include the introduction of educational programming for fifth-grade students in Worcester County and the installation of Patriots Pathway, the POW/MIA tribute chair and the Battlefield Cross. Donahue noted Gilmore was also instrumental in bringing Wreaths Across America and The Wall That Heals to Ocean Pines.

“Even through the pandemic, she was able to work through challenges and managed to continue all the mentioned efforts at the memorial,” she said. “She has put in countless hours volunteering for her community. She is one of the most amazing women I know and is so well respected in this community.”

For her part, Gilmore thanked officials for the recognition. She also acknowledged the work and support of Veterans Memorial Foundation board members.

“I will accept this award,” she said. “It has my name on it, but it’s really the Veterans Memorial Foundation who deserves this award. There’s nothing that I have done that I would have been able to do without the backing of the fabulous board of directors.”

Gilmore also recognized Sharyn O’Hare and Roseann Bridgman – who spearheaded efforts to build the memorial – as well as the OPA Board of Directors and Ocean Pines Public Works.

“And thank you so much not only to the board of Ocean Pines, but Ocean Pines Public Works, who worked tirelessly for a year to be sure we could host The Wall that Heals,” she said. “It looked like a simple thing, driving in a trailer and setting up a wall. Believe me, there was a lot of infrastructure that went into doing that with the various power lines that had to be dug underground and the roadway that had to be built.”

Gilmore concluded her remarks by thanking the community.

“I thank you all for this award,” she said. “It’s quite an honor, and I’m humbled by it.”

Donahue said the annual volunteer award is named in honor of Sam Wilkinson, an 8-year-old boy who died after falling through the ice of a frozen pond at Northside Park in 2003.

Sam played soccer in Ocean Pines and his father, Bob, was a volunteer coach for Ocean Pines Recreation programs, according to the association. The award was established to recognize a volunteer within the Recreation and Parks Department.

“He was a part of everything we did, all our sports, all our programs, and his father was a coach and volunteer,” she said. “So we give an award every year in honor of him.”