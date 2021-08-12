Robert Smith was recently named the American Legion Post Legionnaire of the Year. During the past year, he was involved in numerous post programs and activities, organizing the post’s Memorial Day, Veterans Day, Armed Forces Day and First Responders Awards programs. When the Vietnam Memorial touring Wall That Heals traveled to Ocean Pines, Smith helped set up the U.S. flag display that greeted visitors, and he was involved in setting up the Flags for Heroes display near the Worcester County Veterans Memorial. He also was involved in the Post’s Four Chaplains Program, its COVID-19 Prevention Activities, Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event, and the Veterans Day recognition at Ocean Downs Racetrack. Smith joined the U.S. Army reserves in 1971 after serving active duty in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from the Army in 1996, where he attained the rank of Sgt. Major. He lives in Greenbackville, Va. Above, Smith holds the award presented by previous winners, from left, Jack Hyle, Ben Dawson and John Granite.