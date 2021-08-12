BERLIN — The Assateague Coastal Trust and the Assateague Coastkeeper invite the public to attend the 10th Annual Float For The Coast, an event billed as a free “kayaktivist rally” on the water at Isle of Wight Bay behind the Roland E. Powell Convention Center on Friday, Aug. 20 at noon.

This is a chance to join friends and activists on the Isle of Wight Bay during the Maryland Association of Counties summer conference and rally together to bring environmental issues of concern in front of local and state elected officials from all over Maryland.

Attendees can use their own SUP, kayak, or canoe or rent one from 48th St. Watersports. If you want to join officials by motorized boat, please note the water is shallow at the rally site and it will be low tide on the bay at noon. Attendees can make their own sign or banner highlighting their cause.

This year there is no registration fee or check-in. Just meet on the water behind the convention center.