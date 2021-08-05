Art League Holds “Paint Nights At The Princess”

by
Art League Holds “Paint Nights At The Princess”

A group of guests and locals gathered at the Princess Royale Oceanfront July 23 for a Paint Night conducted by instructors from the Art League of Ocean City, Jenell Willey and Joan Guerriero. Paint Nights at the Princess continue through September with a full schedule at ArtLeagueofOceanCity.org/classes.