Twenty-six law enforcement officers from Wicomico, Worcester, Somerset, Dorchester, Talbot, Caroline, Queen Anne’s and Garrett counties graduated in the 86th entrance-level class of the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy operated by Wor-Wic

Community College at the corner of Route 50 and Walston Switch Road in Salisbury. Worcester County law enforcement officers who graduated are, front from left, Jarred W. Forsythe, Jon A. Laverty and Andrew M. Rop of the Pocomoke City Police Department; second row, Ean W. Spencer of the Berlin Police Department and Emma Hamilton-Blackford, Terrance L. Jankouskas and Patrick M. Keller Jr. of the Ocean City Police Department; and, back, Justin M. Koser, Benjamin E. Panitch, Isaiah C. Stoner, Ryan R. Walker and Jessica N. Wieber of the Ocean City Police Department.

Below, Wicomico County law enforcement officers who graduated from the academy in Salisbury are, from left, Zachary A. Coco of the Delmar Police Department, and Carissa M. Martin and Layla M. Renshaw of the Salisbury Police Department.